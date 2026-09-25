Exhicon forms JV with India Exposition Mart for Mohali Convention & Exhibition Centre
Exhicon Events Media Solutions (Exhicon) has executed a Joint Venture Agreement (JVA) with India Exposition Mart (IEML) for its subsidiary, Exhicon Mohali Convention Centre (EMCCPL), which is developing the Mohali Convention & Exhibition Centre on a PPP model with Government of Punjab.
Under the terms of the agreement, Exhicon will transfer 35% of Exhicon Mohali Convention Centre's paid-up equity share capital to IEML for a cash consideration.
Exhicon will retain a 65% stake, with Exhicon Mohali Convention Centre, continuing as its subsidiary.
The Mohali Convention & Exhibition Centre is being developed at IT City, Sector 83, Mohali, Punjab, under a Public-Private Partnership (PPP) model with the Government of Punjab. The phase 1 of the project carries a projected cost of Rs 75 crore and will create a modern, large-scale venue to North India's exhibition and convention infrastructure a region currently underserved by world-class MICE facilities.
Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content
More From This Section
Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel
First Published: Sep 25 2026 | 1:04 PM IST