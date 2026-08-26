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Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Exhicon partners with ICICI Lombard for landmark exhibition insurance initiative

Exhicon partners with ICICI Lombard for landmark exhibition insurance initiative

Last Updated : Aug 26 2026 | 11:50 AM IST

Exhicon Events Media Solutions (Exhicon) and ICICI Lombard General Insurance Company have announced a landmark initiative to strengthen the Exhibition Insurance ecosystem in India, bringing specialised risk protection closer to the rapidly expanding exhibitions and trade fairs industry.

The initiative was unveiled at the 15th Conventions India Conclave (CIC) at Bharat Mandapam, New Delhi, in the presence of leading stakeholders from India's and the global convention, exhibition, events and MICE industry.

The three-day 15th Conventions India Conclave brought together the wider convention and events ecosystem from across India and around the world. The Conclave was jointly organised by the India Convention Promotion Bureau (ICPB), India Trade Promotion Organisation (ITPO) and the Ministry of Tourism, Government of India, with EXHICON as the Gold Partner.

 

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

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First Published: Aug 26 2026 | 11:50 AM IST