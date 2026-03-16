Exicom inaugurates its new integrated manufacturing facility in Hyderabad
Exicom Tele-Systems inaugurated its new integrated manufacturing facility in Hyderabad. The opening event, attended by prominent industry leaders from the telecom and EV sectors, marked a significant step in strengthening its manufacturing capabilities for power electronics.
Built with an investment of Rs 216 crore, the facility reflects Exicom's long-term commitment to localized manufacturing and building globally competitive technology infrastructure from India. Spread across 18.4 acres with a total built-up area of 2,80,000 square feet , the plant significantly expands the company's manufacturing footprint, increasing overall production capacity by 2.5X in phase l and creating over 750 jobs in the region.
The facility has been established to support the rapidly growing demand for EV charging infrastructure, lithium-ion battery systems, and critical power solutions across Indian and export markets, powering electric mobility, telecom networks, data centres, and other mission-critical infrastructure requiring uninterrupted energy.
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First Published: Mar 16 2026 | 12:50 PM IST