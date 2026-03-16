Exicom Tele-Systems commences commercial production at its Telangana plant

With effect from 16 March 2026

Exicom Tele-Systems has successfully completed stabilization and commenced regular commercial production operations at its manufacturing facility situated at S105-112, EHMC Non-SEZ Area, Raviryala Village, Maheshwaram Mandal, Ranga Reddy District, Hyderabad, Telangana with effect from 16 March 2026.

The Telangana Plant has been established to augment the Company's manufacturing capacity and to cater to growing market demand. The facility will undertake manufacturing and assembly of EV battery charging stations, EV chargers, Li-ion battery packs, SMPS (DC power systems), and other products involving power electronics and IoT integration.

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