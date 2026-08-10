Exicom Tele-Systems reports consolidated net loss of Rs 73.57 crore in the June 2026 quarter
Sales rise 61.25% to Rs 331.07 croreNet Loss of Exicom Tele-Systems reported to Rs 73.57 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against net loss of Rs 83.14 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025. Sales rose 61.25% to Rs 331.07 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against Rs 205.32 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2026Jun. 2025% Var.Sales331.07205.32 61 OPM %-6.61-18.79 -PBDT-33.18-46.00 28 PBT-72.04-70.83 -2 NP-73.57-83.14 12
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First Published: Aug 10 2026 | 5:08 PM IST