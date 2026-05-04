Exide Industries consolidated net profit rises 15.19% in the March 2026 quarter

Sales rise 9.22% to Rs 4735.13 crore

Net profit of Exide Industries rose 15.19% to Rs 215.25 crore in the quarter ended March 2026 as against Rs 186.87 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2025. Sales rose 9.22% to Rs 4735.13 crore in the quarter ended March 2026 as against Rs 4335.42 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2025.

For the full year,net profit rose 7.44% to Rs 854.19 crore in the year ended March 2026 as against Rs 795.02 crore during the previous year ended March 2025. Sales rose 4.39% to Rs 17995.35 crore in the year ended March 2026 as against Rs 17237.85 crore during the previous year ended March 2025.

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