Exide Industries consolidated net profit rises 15.19% in the March 2026 quarter
Sales rise 9.22% to Rs 4735.13 croreNet profit of Exide Industries rose 15.19% to Rs 215.25 crore in the quarter ended March 2026 as against Rs 186.87 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2025. Sales rose 9.22% to Rs 4735.13 crore in the quarter ended March 2026 as against Rs 4335.42 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2025.
For the full year,net profit rose 7.44% to Rs 854.19 crore in the year ended March 2026 as against Rs 795.02 crore during the previous year ended March 2025. Sales rose 4.39% to Rs 17995.35 crore in the year ended March 2026 as against Rs 17237.85 crore during the previous year ended March 2025.
ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2026Mar. 2025% Var.Mar. 2026Mar. 2025% Var.Sales4735.134335.42 9 17995.3517237.85 4 OPM %10.319.87 -10.3910.43 - PBDT465.83437.16 7 1847.941758.30 5 PBT327.45289.52 13 1259.191175.96 7 NP215.25186.87 15 854.19795.02 7
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First Published: May 04 2026 | 2:50 PM IST