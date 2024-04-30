Exide Industries consolidated net profit rises 2.56% in the March 2024 quarter

Sales rise 13.49% to Rs 4172.90 crore

For the full year,net profit rose 6.56% to Rs 876.68 crore in the year ended March 2024 as against Rs 822.70 crore during the previous year ended March 2023. Sales rose 11.22% to Rs 16769.73 crore in the year ended March 2024 as against Rs 15078.16 crore during the previous year ended March 2023.

Net profit of Exide Industries rose 2.56% to Rs 184.74 crore in the quarter ended March 2024 as against Rs 180.12 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2023. Sales rose 13.49% to Rs 4172.90 crore in the quarter ended March 2024 as against Rs 3676.76 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2023.4172.903676.7616769.7315078.1610.7410.1010.8410.54422.45386.841791.591639.50280.62256.071231.171137.59184.74180.12876.68822.70