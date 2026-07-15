Exide Industries further invests Rs 99.99 cr in Exide Energy Solutions
Exide Industries has invested Rs 99.99 crore by way of subscription in the equity share capital of Exide Energy Solutions (EESL), on rights basis. With this investment, the total investment made by the Company in EESL stands to Rs. 4,902.23 crore. There is no change in the shareholding percentage of the Company in EESL pursuant to such an acquisition.
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First Published: Jul 15 2026 | 7:50 PM IST