Expleo Solutions consolidated net profit rises 67.30% in the June 2026 quarter

Sales rise 12.29% to Rs 291.55 crore

Net profit of Expleo Solutions rose 67.30% to Rs 34.18 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against Rs 20.43 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025. Sales rose 12.29% to Rs 291.55 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against Rs 259.65 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025.291.55259.6514.5211.4548.1136.0344.2428.3634.1820.43

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