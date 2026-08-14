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Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Expleo Solutions consolidated net profit rises 67.30% in the June 2026 quarter

Expleo Solutions consolidated net profit rises 67.30% in the June 2026 quarter

Last Updated : Aug 14 2026 | 5:40 PM IST

Sales rise 12.29% to Rs 291.55 crore

Net profit of Expleo Solutions rose 67.30% to Rs 34.18 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against Rs 20.43 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025. Sales rose 12.29% to Rs 291.55 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against Rs 259.65 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2026Jun. 2025% Var.Sales291.55259.65 12 OPM %14.5211.45 -PBDT48.1136.03 34 PBT44.2428.36 56 NP34.1820.43 67

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First Published: Aug 14 2026 | 5:39 PM IST