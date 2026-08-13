Explicit Finance standalone net profit declines 40.00% in the June 2026 quarter

Sales decline 48.31% to Rs 0.46 crore

Net profit of Explicit Finance declined 40.00% to Rs 0.06 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against Rs 0.10 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025. Sales declined 48.31% to Rs 0.46 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against Rs 0.89 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025.0.460.8913.0411.240.060.100.060.100.060.10

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