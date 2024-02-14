Sensex (    %)
                        
Nifty (    %)
                        
Nifty Smallcap (    %)
                        
Nifty Midcap (    %)
                        
Nifty Bank (    %)
                        

Export-Import Bank of India reports standalone net profit of Rs 654.93 crore in the December 2023 quarter

Image

Last Updated : Feb 14 2024 | 6:17 PM IST
Total Operating Income rise 35.59% to Rs 3678.83 crore
Net profit of Export-Import Bank of India reported to Rs 654.93 crore in the quarter ended December 2023 as against net loss of Rs 65.84 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2022. Total Operating Income rose 35.59% to Rs 3678.83 crore in the quarter ended December 2023 as against Rs 2713.21 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2022. ParticularsQuarter EndedDec. 2023Dec. 2022% Var.Total Operating Income3678.832713.21 36 OPM %99.6269.78 -PBDT859.98-65.79 LP PBT859.98-65.79 LP NP654.93-65.84 LP
Powered by Capital Market - Live News
Click here to follow our WhatsApp channel

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

Also Read

SKM Egg Products Export (India) consolidated net profit declines 56.90% in the December 2023 quarter

SRTEPC Presented Export Awards for Technical Textiles

Polylink Polymers (India) reports standalone net profit of Rs 0.45 crore in the December 2023 quarter

Sera Investments &amp; Finance India reports standalone net profit of Rs 7.41 crore in the December 2023 quarter

Sintercom India reports standalone net profit of Rs 0.40 crore in the December 2023 quarter

Australian stocks drift lower

Indian Rupee supported in volatile trades

Benchmarks bounce back, Nifty ends above 21,840; SBI rallies over 4%

Vibhor Steel Tubes IPO subscribed 101.30 times

Western Ministil reports standalone net loss of Rs 0.06 crore in the December 2023 quarter

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Feb 14 2024 | 5:07 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market Live UpdatesStocks To Watch TodayFarmers Protest Live UpdatesLatest News LiveGold-Silver Price TodayIndia vs England 3rd Test Playing 11Jana Small Finance Bank Share PriceOyo withdraw IPO papersZee EntertainmentBudget 2024
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2024 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon