Export-Import Bank of India standalone net profit declines 27.11% in the March 2026 quarter
Total Operating Income decline 5.93% to Rs 5064.95 croreNet profit of Export-Import Bank of India declined 27.11% to Rs 1327.18 crore in the quarter ended March 2026 as against Rs 1820.91 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2025. Total Operating Income declined 5.93% to Rs 5064.95 crore in the quarter ended March 2026 as against Rs 5383.95 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2025.
For the full year,net profit rose 31.74% to Rs 4272.64 crore in the year ended March 2026 as against Rs 3243.15 crore during the previous year ended March 2025. Total Operating Income rose 7.29% to Rs 19661.77 crore in the year ended March 2026 as against Rs 18325.50 crore during the previous year ended March 2025.
ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2026Mar. 2025% Var.Mar. 2026Mar. 2025% Var.Total Operating Income5064.955383.95 -6 19661.7718325.50 7 OPM %100.97111.30 -100.73100.37 - PBDT1638.482396.75 -32 5594.374297.26 30 PBT1638.482396.75 -32 5594.374297.26 30 NP1327.181820.91 -27 4272.643243.15 32
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First Published: May 09 2026 | 4:31 PM IST