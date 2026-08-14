Exports up 13% on year in Jul-26, imports gain around 16%
Indias total exports (Merchandise and Services combined) for July 2026 are estimated at US$ 80.14 Billion, registering a positive growth of 13.31 percent vis-vis July 2025. Total imports (Merchandise and Services combined) for July 2026 are estimated at US$ 95.16 Billion, registering a positive growth of 15.83 percent vis-vis July 2025. Indias total exports during April-July 2026-27 are estimated at US$ 316.42 Billion registering a positive growth of 13.16 percent. Total imports during April-July 2026-27 are estimated at US$ 365.85 Billion registering a spurt of 17.28 percent.
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First Published: Aug 14 2026 | 10:31 AM IST