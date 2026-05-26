External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar Calls for Maritime Security and Economic Partnerships in Indo-Pacific region

The Indo-Pacific must remain a driver for global growth and stability, and the Quad must work towards ensuring maritime security and promoting economic choices in the region, External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar said on Tuesday. The Quad meeting came amid rising global concerns over China's increasing military muscle-flexing in the Indo-Pacific.

"Our focus will clearly be on the Indo-Pacific, which is the specific limit of the Quad," the external affairs minister said. Moreover, he mentioned "At the global level, we have to address issues like supply chain resilience, connectivity choke points, manufacturing and resource concentrations and gaps in critical infrastructure.

The New Delhi meeting was attended by US Secretary of State Marco Rubio, Australian Foreign Minister Penny Wong, and Japanese Foreign Minister Toshimitsu Motegi, with Jaishankar presiding over it. Rubio said the areas in which the Quad has been working together became more relevant because of recent events around the world.

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