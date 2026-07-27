Exxaro Tiles consolidated net profit rises 155.56% in the June 2026 quarter

Sales rise 31.25% to Rs 85.22 crore

Net profit of Exxaro Tiles rose 155.56% to Rs 2.07 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against Rs 0.81 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025. Sales rose 31.25% to Rs 85.22 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against Rs 64.93 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025.85.2264.938.199.414.993.482.581.102.070.81

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