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Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Exxaro Tiles Ltd leads losers in 'B' group

Exxaro Tiles Ltd leads losers in 'B' group

Last Updated : Jun 15 2026 | 3:04 PM IST

Orient Press Ltd, John Cockerill India Ltd, Digjam Ltd and Ravinder Heights Ltd are among the other losers in the BSE's 'B' group today, 15 June 2026.

Orient Press Ltd, John Cockerill India Ltd, Digjam Ltd and Ravinder Heights Ltd are among the other losers in the BSE's 'B' group today, 15 June 2026.

Exxaro Tiles Ltd lost 10.27% to Rs 6.9 at 14:32 IST.The stock was the biggest loser in the BSE's 'B' group.On the BSE, 3.91 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 75118 shares in the past one month.

Orient Press Ltd crashed 8.22% to Rs 58.6. The stock was the second biggest loser in 'B' group.On the BSE, 638 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 798 shares in the past one month.

 

John Cockerill India Ltd tumbled 7.54% to Rs 9272.55. The stock was the third biggest loser in 'B' group.On the BSE, 4479 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 10260 shares in the past one month.

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Digjam Ltd dropped 5.75% to Rs 44.25. The stock was the fourth biggest loser in 'B' group.On the BSE, 1105 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 547 shares in the past one month.

Ravinder Heights Ltd shed 5.54% to Rs 47.61. The stock was the fifth biggest loser in 'B' group.On the BSE, 2733 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 2751 shares in the past one month.

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First Published: Jun 15 2026 | 2:52 PM IST

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