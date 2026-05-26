Tuesday, May 26, 2026 | 09:29 AM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Sensex (    %)
                             
Nifty (    %)
                             
Nifty Midcap(    %)
                             
Nifty Smallcap(    %)
                             
Nifty Bank(    %)
                             
Nifty IT(    %)
                             
Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Eyantra Ventures reports consolidated net profit of Rs 1.55 crore in the March 2026 quarter

Eyantra Ventures reports consolidated net profit of Rs 1.55 crore in the March 2026 quarter

Last Updated : May 26 2026 | 9:14 AM IST

Sales rise 224.23% to Rs 25.29 crore

Net profit of Eyantra Ventures reported to Rs 1.55 crore in the quarter ended March 2026 as against net loss of Rs 0.52 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2025. Sales rose 224.23% to Rs 25.29 crore in the quarter ended March 2026 as against Rs 7.80 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2025.

For the full year,net loss reported to Rs 4.61 crore in the year ended March 2026 as against net profit of Rs 0.75 crore during the previous year ended March 2025. Sales rose 188.13% to Rs 94.22 crore in the year ended March 2026 as against Rs 32.70 crore during the previous year ended March 2025.

 
ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2026Mar. 2025% Var.Mar. 2026Mar. 2025% Var.Sales25.297.80 224 94.2232.70 188 OPM %31.99-5.00 -0.444.95 - PBDT7.91-0.40 LP -0.461.71 PL PBT6.89-0.51 LP -4.491.33 PL NP1.55-0.52 LP -4.610.75 PL

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

More From This Section

Bombay Cycle & Motor Agency reports consolidated net profit of Rs 0.47 crore in the March 2026 quarter

Bombay Cycle & Motor Agency reports consolidated net profit of Rs 0.47 crore in the March 2026 quarter

Caprihans India consolidated net profit rises 211.50% in the March 2026 quarter

Caprihans India consolidated net profit rises 211.50% in the March 2026 quarter

Hitachi Energy India standalone net profit rises 79.71% in the March 2026 quarter

Hitachi Energy India standalone net profit rises 79.71% in the March 2026 quarter

Vaxtex Cotfab standalone net profit declines 40.15% in the March 2026 quarter

Vaxtex Cotfab standalone net profit declines 40.15% in the March 2026 quarter

Space Incubatrics Technologies reports standalone net loss of Rs 9.70 crore in the March 2026 quarter

Space Incubatrics Technologies reports standalone net loss of Rs 9.70 crore in the March 2026 quarter

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: May 26 2026 | 9:14 AM IST

Explore News

Stock Market Updates LIVEStocks To Watch TodayTwisha Sharma CaseDividend Stocks TodayDelhi CNG Price HikeMotilal Oswal Sectorial PickQ4 Results TodayGold and Silver Rate TodayTechnology NewsPersonal Finance