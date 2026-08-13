Eyantra Ventures reports standalone net loss of Rs 0.09 crore in the June 2026 quarter

Sales rise 23.91% to Rs 17.62 crore

Net loss of Eyantra Ventures reported to Rs 0.09 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against net profit of Rs 0.06 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025. Sales rose 23.91% to Rs 17.62 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against Rs 14.22 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025.17.6214.224.480.420.800.090.770.08-0.090.06

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