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Home / Markets / Capital Market News / F Mec International Financial Services standalone net profit rises 171.43% in the March 2026 quarter

F Mec International Financial Services standalone net profit rises 171.43% in the March 2026 quarter

Last Updated : May 29 2026 | 9:07 AM IST

Sales rise 129.32% to Rs 3.05 crore

Net profit of F Mec International Financial Services rose 171.43% to Rs 0.76 crore in the quarter ended March 2026 as against Rs 0.28 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2025. Sales rose 129.32% to Rs 3.05 crore in the quarter ended March 2026 as against Rs 1.33 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2025.

For the full year,net profit rose 36.42% to Rs 2.21 crore in the year ended March 2026 as against Rs 1.62 crore during the previous year ended March 2025. Sales rose 70.54% to Rs 8.22 crore in the year ended March 2026 as against Rs 4.82 crore during the previous year ended March 2025.

 
ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2026Mar. 2025% Var.Mar. 2026Mar. 2025% Var.Sales3.051.33 129 8.224.82 71 OPM %45.5760.15 -53.6563.69 - PBDT1.080.44 145 3.192.25 42 PBT1.030.38 171 2.982.17 37 NP0.760.28 171 2.211.62 36

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First Published: May 29 2026 | 9:06 AM IST

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