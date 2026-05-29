F Mec International Financial Services standalone net profit rises 171.43% in the March 2026 quarter

Sales rise 129.32% to Rs 3.05 crore

Net profit of F Mec International Financial Services rose 171.43% to Rs 0.76 crore in the quarter ended March 2026 as against Rs 0.28 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2025. Sales rose 129.32% to Rs 3.05 crore in the quarter ended March 2026 as against Rs 1.33 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2025.

For the full year,net profit rose 36.42% to Rs 2.21 crore in the year ended March 2026 as against Rs 1.62 crore during the previous year ended March 2025. Sales rose 70.54% to Rs 8.22 crore in the year ended March 2026 as against Rs 4.82 crore during the previous year ended March 2025.

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