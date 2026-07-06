Faalcon Concepts hits the roof after bagging Rs 101.93 crore order

Faalcon Concepts hit the 20% upper circuit at Rs 34.32 after the company secured a Rs 101.93 crore work order from Splendor Information Technology.

The order value is over three times the company's BSE market capitalisation of about Rs 33.45 crore, underscoring its significance for the company.

The company said it has been awarded the contract for the design, fabrication, construction and installation of aluminium glazing fade works for the Splendor ONYX commercial building in Sector 142, Noida.

The contract is scheduled to be executed over a period of three years, with billing linked to material delivery and execution milestones.

Faalcon Concepts said the order has been awarded by a domestic entity and is not a related-party transaction. It also clarified that neither its promoters nor the promoter group has any interest in the customer.

Faalcon Concepts designs, engineers, fabricates and installs fade systems for residential, commercial and institutional projects. Its product portfolio includes curtain walls, aluminium doors and windows, skylights, canopies, stone and metal cladding, roofing and structural glazing solutions. Headquartered in Gurugram, the company serves clients across multiple Indian states and exports fade materials to West African markets, while offering end-to-end turnkey fade solutions backed by ISO 9001:2015 certification.

On a consolidated basis, the company's net profit rose 10.98% to Rs 1.92 crore on 41.51% increase in net sales to Rs 19.5 crore in H2FY26 over H1FY26.

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