Fabtech Technologies consolidated net profit rises 46.19% in the March 2026 quarter

Sales rise 17.54% to Rs 158.52 crore

Net profit of Fabtech Technologies rose 46.19% to Rs 22.06 crore in the quarter ended March 2026 as against Rs 15.09 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2025. Sales rose 17.54% to Rs 158.52 crore in the quarter ended March 2026 as against Rs 134.86 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2025.

For the full year,net profit declined 17.42% to Rs 38.36 crore in the year ended March 2026 as against Rs 46.45 crore during the previous year ended March 2025. Sales rose 25.74% to Rs 410.77 crore in the year ended March 2026 as against Rs 326.67 crore during the previous year ended March 2025.

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