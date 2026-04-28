Fabtech Technologies consolidated net profit rises 46.19% in the March 2026 quarter
Sales rise 17.54% to Rs 158.52 croreNet profit of Fabtech Technologies rose 46.19% to Rs 22.06 crore in the quarter ended March 2026 as against Rs 15.09 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2025. Sales rose 17.54% to Rs 158.52 crore in the quarter ended March 2026 as against Rs 134.86 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2025.
For the full year,net profit declined 17.42% to Rs 38.36 crore in the year ended March 2026 as against Rs 46.45 crore during the previous year ended March 2025. Sales rose 25.74% to Rs 410.77 crore in the year ended March 2026 as against Rs 326.67 crore during the previous year ended March 2025.
ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2026Mar. 2025% Var.Mar. 2026Mar. 2025% Var.Sales158.52134.86 18 410.77326.67 26 OPM %14.0113.61 -8.5211.54 - PBDT31.1820.56 52 51.8145.19 15 PBT29.8919.93 50 46.5042.58 9 NP22.0615.09 46 38.3646.45 -17
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First Published: Apr 28 2026 | 9:07 AM IST