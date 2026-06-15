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Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Fabtech Technologies jumps as May order inflows touch Rs 153 crore; order book at Rs 354 crore

Fabtech Technologies jumps as May order inflows touch Rs 153 crore; order book at Rs 354 crore

Last Updated : Jun 15 2026 | 11:50 AM IST

Fabtech Technologies Cleanrooms rose 4.63% to Rs 429 following consolidated order inflows of Rs 153.05 crore in May 2026, driven by strong traction across renewable energy, pharmaceuticals and data centre segments.

The renewable energy segment led inflows at Rs 67.48 crore, followed by pharmaceuticals at Rs 61.17 crore, data centres at Rs 22.65 crore and others at Rs 1.75 crore. On a vertical basis, cleanroom partitions contributed Rs 112.40 crore, while HVAC systems accounted for Rs 40.65 crore.

As of May 31, 2026, the companys consolidated order book stood at Rs 354.74 crore, comprising renewable energy (Rs 184.42 crore), pharmaceuticals (Rs 135.18 crore), data centres (Rs 27.17 crore), semiconductors (Rs 0.50 crore) and others (Rs 7.47 crore).

 

The company said orders under active consideration total Rs 541.16 crore, with strong opportunities across data centres (Rs 250 crore), renewable energy (Rs 144.85 crore), pharmaceuticals (Rs 139.82 crore) and other segments.

Fabtech Technologies Cleanrooms added that it continues to expand across high-growth sectors including renewable energy, pharmaceuticals, data centres, semiconductors and nutraceuticals, strengthening its position in integrated cleanroom and HVAC solutions for advanced manufacturing environments.

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Fabtech Technologies Cleanrooms is engaged in the business of manufacturing pre-engineered, pre-fabricated modular panels and doors for building internal infrastructure for pharmaceuticals and allied industries.

On a full-year basis, the companys consolidated profit rose 18.9% to Rs 15.82 crore in FY26, compared with Rs 13.30 crore in FY25. Net sales increased 46.2% to Rs 219.32 crore in FY26 from Rs 150.03 crore in the previous fiscal year.

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First Published: Jun 15 2026 | 11:50 AM IST

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