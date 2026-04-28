Fabtech Technologies surges after PAT rises over 46% YoY in Q4

Fabtech Technologies jumped 8.31% to Rs 175.95 after the company reported 46.2% jump in consolidated net profit to Rs 22.06 crore on a 17.5% increase in net sales to Rs 158.52 crore in Q4 FY26 as compared with Q4 FY25.

Profit before tax in Q4 FY26 stood at Rs 29.89 crore, up by 50.0% from Rs 19.93 crore in Q4 FY25.

For FY26, the company posted net profit and total income of Rs 38.36 crore (down 17.4% YoY) and Rs 410.77 crore (up 25.7% YoY), respectively.

The companys management said: "FY26 has been a defining year for Fabtech Technologies, reflecting our resilience, strong execution, and long-term strategic focus.

Our top line grew by 28% to Rs 431 crore, and we further strengthened our foundation through a strategic equity infusion of approximately Rs 230 crore.

We continue to expand as a global brand across 60+ geographies. The UAE and Saudi Arabia remain our core markets, while Kenyas rapid growth highlights strong opportunities in Africa. We enter FY27 with our strongest balance sheet to date, ready to scale further.

Looking ahead, our focus remains on cash and collections. While our liquidity is strong, we are prioritizing receivables management to support sustainable growth."

Fabtech Technologies is engaged in the business of providing turnkey projects solutions to pharmaceutical and allied industries by way of supplying pharmaceutical machineries/equipment, in house designing and engineering and undertaking other activities as required in various turnkey projects.