Facor Alloys reports consolidated net loss of Rs 2.10 crore in the March 2026 quarter
Sales decline 23.53% to Rs 0.13 croreNet loss of Facor Alloys reported to Rs 2.10 crore in the quarter ended March 2026 as against net profit of Rs 0.71 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2025. Sales declined 23.53% to Rs 0.13 crore in the quarter ended March 2026 as against Rs 0.17 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2025.
For the full year,net loss reported to Rs 14.80 crore in the year ended March 2026 as against net loss of Rs 19.91 crore during the previous year ended March 2025. Sales declined 99.04% to Rs 1.47 crore in the year ended March 2026 as against Rs 153.79 crore during the previous year ended March 2025.
ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2026Mar. 2025% Var.Mar. 2026Mar. 2025% Var.Sales0.130.17 -24 1.47153.79 -99 OPM %-1646.15-1694.12 --1204.76-14.66 - PBDT-3.45-3.39 -2 -22.35-21.25 -5 PBT-3.79-3.77 -1 -23.66-23.27 -2 NP-2.100.71 PL -14.80-19.91 26
Powered by Capital Market - Live News
Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content
More From This Section
Melstar Information Technologies reports consolidated net profit of Rs 0.10 crore in the March 2026 quarter
Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel
First Published: May 26 2026 | 9:15 AM IST