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Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Facor Alloys reports consolidated net profit of Rs 22.06 crore in the June 2026 quarter

Facor Alloys reports consolidated net profit of Rs 22.06 crore in the June 2026 quarter

Last Updated : Aug 12 2026 | 4:18 PM IST

Sales rise 480.00% to Rs 0.29 crore

Net profit of Facor Alloys reported to Rs 22.06 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against net loss of Rs 4.66 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025. Sales rose 480.00% to Rs 0.29 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against Rs 0.05 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2026Jun. 2025% Var.Sales0.290.05 480 OPM %-410.34-11360.00 -PBDT-2.39-6.59 64 PBT-2.45-6.91 65 NP22.06-4.66 LP

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First Published: Aug 12 2026 | 4:18 PM IST