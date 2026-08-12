Facor Alloys reports consolidated net profit of Rs 22.06 crore in the June 2026 quarter

Sales rise 480.00% to Rs 0.29 crore

Net profit of Facor Alloys reported to Rs 22.06 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against net loss of Rs 4.66 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025. Sales rose 480.00% to Rs 0.29 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against Rs 0.05 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025.0.290.05-410.34-11360.00-2.39-6.59-2.45-6.9122.06-4.66

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