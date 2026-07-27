Fairchem Organics hits the roof after Q1 PAT zooms 8-fold YoY
Fairchem Organics hit an upper limit of 5% at Rs 806.50 after the company reported a sharp rise in earnings for the quarter ended 30 June 2026.The company's standalone profit after tax surged 755.56% YoY and 171.27% QoQ to Rs 10.01 crore in Q1 FY27.
Revenue from operations increased 34.40% YoY and 50.64% QoQ to Rs 176.15 crore in the quarter ended 30 June 2026.
Profit before tax stood at Rs 13.64 crore in Q1 FY27, up 741.98% YoY and 188.37% QoQ.
Total expenses increased 25.68% YoY to Rs 162.86 crore. Cost of materials consumed rose 32.60% YoY to Rs 120.27 crore, while employee benefits expense increased 12.50% YoY to Rs 6.75 crore. Finance costs climbed 84% YoY to Rs 1.84 crore, while power and fuel expenses rose 5.12% YoY to Rs 6.98 crore. Depreciation and amortisation expenses increased 0.37% YoY to Rs 2.74 crore.
Fairchem Organics manufactures speciality chemicals and nutraceutical ingredients, with a strong presence in oleochemicals, catering to the food, personal care, pharmaceutical and industrial sectors.
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First Published: Jul 27 2026 | 3:16 PM IST