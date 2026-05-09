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Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Fairchem Organics standalone net profit rises 525.42% in the March 2026 quarter

Fairchem Organics standalone net profit rises 525.42% in the March 2026 quarter

Last Updated : May 09 2026 | 3:16 PM IST

Sales decline 3.19% to Rs 116.93 crore

Net profit of Fairchem Organics rose 525.42% to Rs 3.69 crore in the quarter ended March 2026 as against Rs 0.59 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2025. Sales declined 3.19% to Rs 116.93 crore in the quarter ended March 2026 as against Rs 120.78 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2025.

For the full year,net profit declined 74.78% to Rs 5.54 crore in the year ended March 2026 as against Rs 21.97 crore during the previous year ended March 2025. Sales declined 14.55% to Rs 459.65 crore in the year ended March 2026 as against Rs 537.90 crore during the previous year ended March 2025.

 
ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2026Mar. 2025% Var.Mar. 2026Mar. 2025% Var.Sales116.93120.78 -3 459.65537.90 -15 OPM %6.873.66 -4.707.95 - PBDT7.453.75 99 19.2240.44 -52 PBT4.731.11 326 8.2029.91 -73 NP3.690.59 525 5.5421.97 -75

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First Published: May 09 2026 | 3:16 PM IST

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