Fairchem Organics standalone net profit rises 525.42% in the March 2026 quarter

Sales decline 3.19% to Rs 116.93 crore

Net profit of Fairchem Organics rose 525.42% to Rs 3.69 crore in the quarter ended March 2026 as against Rs 0.59 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2025. Sales declined 3.19% to Rs 116.93 crore in the quarter ended March 2026 as against Rs 120.78 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2025.

For the full year,net profit declined 74.78% to Rs 5.54 crore in the year ended March 2026 as against Rs 21.97 crore during the previous year ended March 2025. Sales declined 14.55% to Rs 459.65 crore in the year ended March 2026 as against Rs 537.90 crore during the previous year ended March 2025.

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