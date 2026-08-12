Faze Three consolidated net profit declines 24.51% in the June 2026 quarter

Sales rise 8.22% to Rs 229.39 crore

Net profit of Faze Three declined 24.51% to Rs 9.64 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against Rs 12.77 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025. Sales rose 8.22% to Rs 229.39 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against Rs 211.97 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025.229.39211.979.3211.6321.4524.3413.3817.129.6412.77

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