FCS Software Solutions consolidated net profit rises 6200.00% in the June 2026 quarter

Sales rise 82.97% to Rs 16.12 crore

Net profit of FCS Software Solutions rose 6200.00% to Rs 0.63 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against Rs 0.01 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025. Sales rose 82.97% to Rs 16.12 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against Rs 8.81 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025.16.128.816.399.651.851.790.970.550.630.01

Powered by Capital Market - Live News