FDA temporarily suspends CEAT's license to procure Methanol
CEAT has received an order for temporary suspension of license to procure Methanol, from the Food and Drug Administration, Maharashtra.
The Suspension order is yet to be effective. The Company has made alternate arrangements to procure Methanol in compliance with the applicable Rules. The issues raised in the suspension order have already been addressed. Accordingly, no material adverse impact is anticipated on financial position, operations, or overall business activities.
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First Published: Aug 19 2026 | 5:50 PM IST