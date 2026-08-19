Wednesday, August 19, 2026 | 05:54 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Sensex(    %)
                             
Nifty(    %)
                             
Nifty Midcap(    %)
                             
Nifty Smallcap(    %)
                             
Nifty Bank(    %)
                             
Nifty IT(    %)
                             

Buzzing :

Stock Market HighlightsUAE Visa Fee WaiverHDFC Bank 52 Week LowLalithaa Jewellery vs Horizon IPOIndia vs Pakistan Hockey Live ScoreRIL JIO TariffBSE, MCX, CDSL StocksGold and Silver Price TodayNEET UG 2026 Counselling
Home / Markets / Capital Market News / FDA temporarily suspends CEAT's license to procure Methanol

FDA temporarily suspends CEAT's license to procure Methanol

Last Updated : Aug 19 2026 | 5:50 PM IST
CEAT has received an order for temporary suspension of license to procure Methanol, from the Food and Drug Administration, Maharashtra.

The Suspension order is yet to be effective. The Company has made alternate arrangements to procure Methanol in compliance with the applicable Rules. The issues raised in the suspension order have already been addressed. Accordingly, no material adverse impact is anticipated on financial position, operations, or overall business activities.

 

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

More From This Section

Arkade Developers adds four redevelopment project in Mumbai suburbs

Arkade Developers adds four redevelopment project in Mumbai suburbs

ICICI Bank receives ratings for its USD 750M Senior Notes issuance

ICICI Bank receives ratings for its USD 750M Senior Notes issuance

Shankesh Jewellers IPO subscribed 94%

Shankesh Jewellers IPO subscribed 94%

Sunshine Pictures IPO subscribed 18.46 times

Sunshine Pictures IPO subscribed 18.46 times

Gaja Alternative Asset Management IPO subscribed 86%

Gaja Alternative Asset Management IPO subscribed 86%

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Aug 19 2026 | 5:50 PM IST