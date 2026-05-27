Wednesday, May 27, 2026 | 06:24 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Sensex (    %)
                             
Nifty (    %)
                             
Nifty Midcap(    %)
                             
Nifty Smallcap(    %)
                             
Nifty Bank(    %)
                             
Nifty IT(    %)
                             
Home / Markets / Capital Market News / FDC consolidated net profit rises 167.39% in the March 2026 quarter

FDC consolidated net profit rises 167.39% in the March 2026 quarter

Last Updated : May 27 2026 | 6:09 PM IST

Sales rise 18.89% to Rs 584.79 crore

Net profit of FDC rose 167.39% to Rs 103.40 crore in the quarter ended March 2026 as against Rs 38.67 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2025. Sales rose 18.89% to Rs 584.79 crore in the quarter ended March 2026 as against Rs 491.89 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2025.

For the full year,net profit rose 5.48% to Rs 281.42 crore in the year ended March 2026 as against Rs 266.79 crore during the previous year ended March 2025. Sales rose 2.98% to Rs 2170.93 crore in the year ended March 2026 as against Rs 2108.12 crore during the previous year ended March 2025.

 
ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2026Mar. 2025% Var.Mar. 2026Mar. 2025% Var.Sales584.79491.89 19 2170.932108.12 3 OPM %18.1910.97 -15.9415.41 - PBDT154.7068.87 125 454.63410.95 11 PBT140.3553.31 163 395.39357.22 11 NP103.4038.67 167 281.42266.79 5

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

More From This Section

Concord Drugs consolidated net profit rises 1225.00% in the March 2026 quarter

Concord Drugs consolidated net profit rises 1225.00% in the March 2026 quarter

Meenakshi Steel Industries reports consolidated net loss of Rs 0.49 crore in the March 2026 quarter

Meenakshi Steel Industries reports consolidated net loss of Rs 0.49 crore in the March 2026 quarter

Austin Engineering Company consolidated net profit rises 34.83% in the March 2026 quarter

Austin Engineering Company consolidated net profit rises 34.83% in the March 2026 quarter

Achyut Healthcare standalone net profit declines 50.00% in the March 2026 quarter

Achyut Healthcare standalone net profit declines 50.00% in the March 2026 quarter

RDB Rasayans standalone net profit declines 17.66% in the March 2026 quarter

RDB Rasayans standalone net profit declines 17.66% in the March 2026 quarter

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: May 27 2026 | 6:09 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market Updates LIVEStocks To Watch TodayStock Market HolidayDividend Stocks TodayDelhi CNG Price HikeQ4 Results TodayIMD Weather UpdateGold and Silver Rate TodayTechnology NewsPersonal Finance