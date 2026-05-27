FDC consolidated net profit rises 167.39% in the March 2026 quarter
Sales rise 18.89% to Rs 584.79 croreNet profit of FDC rose 167.39% to Rs 103.40 crore in the quarter ended March 2026 as against Rs 38.67 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2025. Sales rose 18.89% to Rs 584.79 crore in the quarter ended March 2026 as against Rs 491.89 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2025.
For the full year,net profit rose 5.48% to Rs 281.42 crore in the year ended March 2026 as against Rs 266.79 crore during the previous year ended March 2025. Sales rose 2.98% to Rs 2170.93 crore in the year ended March 2026 as against Rs 2108.12 crore during the previous year ended March 2025.
ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2026Mar. 2025% Var.Mar. 2026Mar. 2025% Var.Sales584.79491.89 19 2170.932108.12 3 OPM %18.1910.97 -15.9415.41 - PBDT154.7068.87 125 454.63410.95 11 PBT140.3553.31 163 395.39357.22 11 NP103.4038.67 167 281.42266.79 5
Powered by Capital Market - Live News
Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content
More From This Section
Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel
First Published: May 27 2026 | 6:09 PM IST