FDC standalone net profit rises 122.04% in the March 2026 quarter
Sales rise 17.09% to Rs 564.36 croreNet profit of FDC rose 122.04% to Rs 107.07 crore in the quarter ended March 2026 as against Rs 48.22 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2025. Sales rose 17.09% to Rs 564.36 crore in the quarter ended March 2026 as against Rs 482.00 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2025.
For the full year,net profit rose 4.49% to Rs 285.92 crore in the year ended March 2026 as against Rs 273.63 crore during the previous year ended March 2025. Sales rose 2.72% to Rs 2126.33 crore in the year ended March 2026 as against Rs 2070.11 crore during the previous year ended March 2025.
ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2026Mar. 2025% Var.Mar. 2026Mar. 2025% Var.Sales564.36482.00 17 2126.332070.11 3 OPM %19.7810.96 -16.5615.47 - PBDT157.2783.08 89 458.25421.29 9 PBT142.9667.55 112 399.15367.68 9 NP107.0748.22 122 285.92273.63 4
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First Published: May 27 2026 | 6:05 PM IST