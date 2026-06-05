FDI equity inflows climb 18% to USD 58.84 bn in FY26

Foreign Direct Investment (FDI) equity inflows into India rose 18 per cent to USD 58.84 billion in 2025-26, with investments from the United States more than doubling during the last fiscal year. FDI from the US rose to USD 11.17 billion in 2025-26 from USD 5.45 billion in 2024-25, according to the data released by the Department for Promotion of Industry and Internal Trade. In the January-March quarter of 2025-26, the FDI equity investments grew 17.5 per cent to USD 10.9 billion.

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