Fedbank Financial board raises borrowing limit to Rs 23,000 crore

Fedbank Financial Services said that its board has approved an increase in aggregate borrowing limits of the company to Rs 23,000 crore from Rs 18,000 crore earlier.

This limit would include the funds raised by way of issue of non-convertible debentures (NCDs) or any other securities or instruments and other modes of borrowings to be made from time to time in one or more tranches as may be required.

Further, the company's board has also approved a proposal for raising funds by issuing debt instruments, including non-convertible debentures, with an aggregate amount not exceeding Rs 2,500 crore.

Fedbank Financial Services (FedFina) is a non-banking finance company (NBFC). It is a subsidiary company of Federal Bank and has been engaged in financial services. It is a leading retail focused NBFC specializing in loan against property and gold Loans. As of June 2026, it operates 757 branches.

The company's standalone net profit rose 52.49% year-on-year (YoY) to Rs 114.38 crore in Q1 FY27 from Rs 75.01 crore in the corresponding quarter last year. Revenue from operations increased 29.68% YoY to Rs 669.93 crore.

The scrip rose 0.91% to currently trade at Rs 160.10 on the BSE.

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