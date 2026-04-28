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Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Fedbank Financial clocks PAT of Rs 100 crore in Q4

Fedbank Financial clocks PAT of Rs 100 crore in Q4

Last Updated : Apr 28 2026 | 6:16 PM IST

Fedbank Financial Services has reported 40.3% jump in net profit to Rs 100.5 crore on 17.5% increase in net total income to Rs 378 crore in Q4 March 2026 over Q4 March 2025.

Net interest income (NII), the difference between interest earned and interest expended, rose 22.6% YoY to Rs 342.7 crore in Q4 FY26 from Rs 279.6 crore in the year-ago period.

Operating profit improved by 24% YoY to Rs 162.8 crore in the fourth quarter.

Credit cost for the period under review was Rs 27.9 crore as against Rs 32.6 crore in Q4 FY25.

Accordingly, profit before tax in Q4 FY26 stood at Rs 134.9 crore, up by 36.7% from Rs 98.7 crore recorded in Q4 FY25.

 

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The gross NPA ratio declined to 1.9% as on March 2026 as against 2.1% as on December 2025 and 2.0% as on March 2025.

Net NPAs came in at 1.3% in Q4 FY26 as compared with 1.4% in Q3 FY26 and 1.2% in Q4 FY25.

Total assets under management as on 31 March 2026 stood at Rs 20,153 crore, up 27.5% YoY.

Fedbank Financial Services (FedFina) is a non-banking finance company.

The scrip had declined 3.15% to end at Rs 152.15 on the BSE today.

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

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First Published: Apr 28 2026 | 6:16 PM IST

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