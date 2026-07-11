Fedbank Financial Services allots 54,650 equity shares under ESOS
Fedbank Financial Services has allotted 54,650 equity shares under ESOS on 10 July 2026. As a result of the allotment, the paid-up equity share capital of the Company is increased from Rs. 3,74,90,60,810/- consisting of 37,49,06,081 equity shares having a face value of Rs. 10/- each to Rs. 3,74,96,07,310 /- consisting of 3,74,96,0731 equity shares having a face value of Rs. 10/- each.
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First Published: Jul 11 2026 | 1:31 PM IST