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Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Fedbank Financial Services rallies after Q1 PAT climbs 52% YoY to Rs 114 cr

Fedbank Financial Services rallies after Q1 PAT climbs 52% YoY to Rs 114 cr

Last Updated : Jul 15 2026 | 12:50 PM IST

Fedbank Financial Services surged 10.80% to Rs 170.70 after the non-banking financial company (NBFC) reported a strong financial performance for the quarter ended 30 June 2026.

The company's standalone net profit rose 52.49% year-on-year to Rs 114.38 crore in Q1 FY27 from Rs 75.01 crore in the corresponding quarter last year. Revenue from operations increased 29.68% YoY to Rs 669.93 crore.

Profit before tax (PBT) climbed 52.94% YoY to Rs 153.48 crore during the quarter.

Net interest income (NII) grew 38.7% to Rs 371.9 crore in Q1 FY27 from Rs 268.2 crore in Q1 FY26, supported by healthy business growth.

Net interest income (NII) rose 38.7% to Rs 371.9 crore in Q1 FY27 compared with Rs 268.2 crore posted in Q1 FY26.

 

Assets under management (AUM) increased 34.7% year-on-year to Rs 21,136 crore as of 30 June 2026. Loan disbursements rose 13.9% YoY to Rs 6,760 crore during the quarter.

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The company's asset quality also improved, with gross non-performing assets (GNPA) declining by 44 basis points to 1.6% from 2.0% a year earlier. Net non-performing assets (NNPA) fell by 28 basis points to 1.0% from 1.2% in the same period last year.

Fedbank Financial Services (FedFina) is a non-banking finance company (NBFC). It is a subsidiary company of Federal Bank and has been engaged in financial services. It is a leading retail focused NBFC specializing in loan against property and gold Loans. As of June 2026, it operates 757 branches.

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First Published: Jul 15 2026 | 12:50 PM IST

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