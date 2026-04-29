Fedbank Financial Services standalone net profit rises 40.31% in the March 2026 quarter

Sales rise 14.96% to Rs 616.45 crore

Net profit of Fedbank Financial Services rose 40.31% to Rs 100.53 crore in the quarter ended March 2026 as against Rs 71.65 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2025. Sales rose 14.96% to Rs 616.45 crore in the quarter ended March 2026 as against Rs 536.23 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2025.

For the full year,net profit rose 52.59% to Rs 343.60 crore in the year ended March 2026 as against Rs 225.18 crore during the previous year ended March 2025. Sales rose 7.84% to Rs 2223.60 crore in the year ended March 2026 as against Rs 2061.87 crore during the previous year ended March 2025.

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