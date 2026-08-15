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Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Fedders Holding consolidated net profit declines 34.26% in the June 2026 quarter

Fedders Holding consolidated net profit declines 34.26% in the June 2026 quarter

Last Updated : Aug 15 2026 | 10:19 AM IST

Sales decline 11.01% to Rs 68.88 crore

Net profit of Fedders Holding declined 34.26% to Rs 10.82 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against Rs 16.46 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025. Sales declined 11.01% to Rs 68.88 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against Rs 77.40 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2026Jun. 2025% Var.Sales68.8877.40 -11 OPM %2.0510.13 -PBDT11.0614.02 -21 PBT9.9613.03 -24 NP10.8216.46 -34

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First Published: Aug 15 2026 | 10:19 AM IST