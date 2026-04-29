Federal Bank consolidated net profit rises 22.92% in the March 2026 quarter
Total Operating Income rise 11.80% to Rs 7946.61 croreNet profit of Federal Bank rose 22.92% to Rs 1340.97 crore in the quarter ended March 2026 as against Rs 1090.94 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2025. Total Operating Income rose 11.80% to Rs 7946.61 crore in the quarter ended March 2026 as against Rs 7107.95 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2025.
For the full year,net profit rose 4.48% to Rs 4345.30 crore in the year ended March 2026 as against Rs 4158.85 crore during the previous year ended March 2025. Total Operating Income rose 5.58% to Rs 29674.10 crore in the year ended March 2026 as against Rs 28106.08 crore during the previous year ended March 2025.
ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2026Mar. 2025% Var.Mar. 2026Mar. 2025% Var.Total Operating Income7946.617107.95 12 29674.1028106.08 6 OPM %62.0368.13 -64.1568.65 - PBDT1713.571433.59 20 5863.435587.83 5 PBT1713.571433.59 20 5863.435587.83 5 NP1340.971090.94 23 4345.304158.85 4
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First Published: Apr 29 2026 | 3:31 PM IST