Federal Bank consolidated net profit rises 36.78% in the June 2026 quarter

Total Operating Income rise 9.94% to Rs 7861.58 crore

Net profit of Federal Bank rose 36.78% to Rs 1256.09 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against Rs 918.32 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025. Total Operating Income rose 9.94% to Rs 7861.58 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against Rs 7150.84 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025.7861.587150.8466.1164.961741.001269.831741.001269.831256.09918.32

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