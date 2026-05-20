Federal Bank Ltd soars 0.35%, rises for fifth straight session

Federal Bank Ltd is quoting at Rs 287.6, up 0.35% on the day as on 12:44 IST on the NSE. The stock is up 43.21% in last one year as compared to a 4.88% drop in NIFTY and a 3.31% drop in the Nifty Bank.

Federal Bank Ltd gained for a fifth straight session today. The stock is quoting at Rs 287.6, up 0.35% on the day as on 12:44 IST on the NSE. The benchmark NIFTY is down around 0.06% on the day, quoting at 23602.8. The Sensex is at 75145.21, down 0.07%. Federal Bank Ltd has slipped around 2.76% in last one month.

Meanwhile, Nifty Bank index of which Federal Bank Ltd is a constituent, has slipped around 7.18% in last one month and is currently quoting at 53409.15, down 0.29% on the day. The volume in the stock stood at 29.66 lakh shares today, compared to the daily average of 83.91 lakh shares in last one month.

The benchmark May futures contract for the stock is quoting at Rs 286.5, up 0.16% on the day. Federal Bank Ltd is up 43.21% in last one year as compared to a 4.88% drop in NIFTY and a 3.31% drop in the Nifty Bank index.

The PE of the stock is 17.16 based on TTM earnings ending March 26.

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