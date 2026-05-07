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Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Federal Bank Ltd up for five straight sessions

Federal Bank Ltd up for five straight sessions

Last Updated : May 07 2026 | 1:16 PM IST

Federal Bank Ltd is quoting at Rs 296.55, up 1.21% on the day as on 12:44 IST on the NSE. The stock is up 58.81% in last one year as compared to a 0.78% gain in NIFTY and a 3.54% gain in the Nifty Bank.

Federal Bank Ltd rose for a fifth straight session today. The stock is quoting at Rs 296.55, up 1.21% on the day as on 12:44 IST on the NSE. The benchmark NIFTY is up around 0.54% on the day, quoting at 24463.15. The Sensex is at 78269.41, up 0.4%. Federal Bank Ltd has added around 4.25% in last one month.

 

Meanwhile, Nifty Bank index of which Federal Bank Ltd is a constituent, has added around 1.05% in last one month and is currently quoting at 55981.05, up 0.55% on the day. The volume in the stock stood at 23.72 lakh shares today, compared to the daily average of 83.81 lakh shares in last one month.

The benchmark May futures contract for the stock is quoting at Rs 297.2, up 0.75% on the day. Federal Bank Ltd is up 58.81% in last one year as compared to a 0.78% gain in NIFTY and a 3.54% gain in the Nifty Bank index.

The PE of the stock is 17.55 based on TTM earnings ending March 26.

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First Published: May 07 2026 | 1:05 PM IST

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