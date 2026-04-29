Federal Bank Q4 PAT climbs 22% YoY to Rs 1,259 cr

Federal Bank reported 22.22% jump in standalone net profit to Rs 1,259.10 crore on 11.62% increase in total income to Rs 8544.04 crore in Q4 FY26 over Q4 FY25.

Profit before tax (PBT) jumped 15.68% YoY to Rs 1535.37 crore in Q4 FY26.

Net interst income (NII) climbed 33% to Rs 3,173 crore in Q4 FY26 compared with Rs 2377 crore in Q4 FY25. Net interest margin (NIM) improved to 3.74% in Q4 FY26 as against 3.12% in Q4 FY25.

Total deposits increased 11% to Rs 313,909 crore as on 31st March 2026 compard with Rs 283,647 crore as on 31st March 2025. Total advances as of September 2025 were Rs 244,657.06 crore, an increase of 6.23% over September 2024. CASA ratio improved to 32.94%, up 271 bps YoY, while CASA deposits grew 21% YoY to Rs 1,03,390 crore in Q4 FY26.

Asset quality improved during the quarter. Gross NPAs stood at Rs 4,335.29 crore as of March 2026, compared with Rs 4,446.86 crore in December 2025 and Rs 4,375.54 crore a year ago.

The gross NPA ratio declined to 1.62% as on March 2026 as against 1.72% as on December 2025 and 1.84% as on March 2025. Net NPAs came in at 0.20%, improving from 0.42% in the previous quarter and 0.44% in the same period last year.

The provision coverage ratio (excluding TWO) increased to 87.07% in Q4 FY26, compared with 75.37% in Q4 FY25.

KVS Manian, managing director & CEO, said: Our Q4 performance represents a strong operational quarter that is fully aligned with our strategic roadmap. We have made significant progress in restructuring our liabilities by focusing on retail mobilization and reducing reliance on high-value deposits, which is reflected in our optimized cost of funds. Reaching the Rs 1 lakh crore milestone in both CASA and NR deposits concurrently is a structural achievement that reinforces our funding moat.

While shifting the asset mix is a medium-term journey, we are seeing the desired growth in our chosen segments. With our new in-house Wealth Platform now live and our RoA and NIMs returning to pre-rate cut levels, we are well-positioned for the next phase of our growth.

On full year basis, the companys standalone net profit rose 1.61% to Rs 4117.32 crore on 6.53% jump in total income to Rs 32135.77 crore in FY26 over FY25.

Federal Bank operates through four segments: treasury, corporate or wholesale banking, retail banking, and other banking operations. As of 31 March 2026, it had 1,640 banking outlets and 2,112 ATMs/recyclers, including mobile ATMs.

The counter declined 2.08% to Rs 284.45 on the BSE.

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