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Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Federal-Mogul Goetze (India) consolidated net profit rises 0.49% in the June 2026 quarter

Federal-Mogul Goetze (India) consolidated net profit rises 0.49% in the June 2026 quarter

Last Updated : Aug 13 2026 | 9:23 AM IST

Sales rise 8.81% to Rs 526.27 crore

Net profit of Federal-Mogul Goetze (India) rose 0.49% to Rs 43.46 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against Rs 43.25 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025. Sales rose 8.81% to Rs 526.27 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against Rs 483.67 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2026Jun. 2025% Var.Sales526.27483.67 9 OPM %12.8214.59 -PBDT82.2783.07 -1 PBT61.2461.01 0 NP43.4643.25 0

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First Published: Aug 13 2026 | 9:23 AM IST