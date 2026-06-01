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Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Felix Industries consolidated net profit rises 25.85% in the March 2026 quarter

Felix Industries consolidated net profit rises 25.85% in the March 2026 quarter

Last Updated : Jun 01 2026 | 4:54 PM IST

Sales rise 188.14% to Rs 37.43 crore

Net profit of Felix Industries rose 25.85% to Rs 4.09 crore in the quarter ended March 2026 as against Rs 3.25 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2025. Sales rose 188.14% to Rs 37.43 crore in the quarter ended March 2026 as against Rs 12.99 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2025.

For the full year,net profit rose 120.41% to Rs 18.14 crore in the year ended March 2026 as against Rs 8.23 crore during the previous year ended March 2025. Sales rose 177.59% to Rs 102.21 crore in the year ended March 2026 as against Rs 36.82 crore during the previous year ended March 2025.

 
ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2026Mar. 2025% Var.Mar. 2026Mar. 2025% Var.Sales37.4312.99 188 102.2136.82 178 OPM %20.3028.18 -27.6022.46 - PBDT8.415.01 68 28.7112.76 125 PBT7.734.89 58 26.7011.99 123 NP4.093.25 26 18.148.23 120

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First Published: Jun 01 2026 | 4:54 PM IST

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