Felix Industries consolidated net profit rises 25.85% in the March 2026 quarter

Sales rise 188.14% to Rs 37.43 crore

Net profit of Felix Industries rose 25.85% to Rs 4.09 crore in the quarter ended March 2026 as against Rs 3.25 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2025. Sales rose 188.14% to Rs 37.43 crore in the quarter ended March 2026 as against Rs 12.99 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2025.

For the full year,net profit rose 120.41% to Rs 18.14 crore in the year ended March 2026 as against Rs 8.23 crore during the previous year ended March 2025. Sales rose 177.59% to Rs 102.21 crore in the year ended March 2026 as against Rs 36.82 crore during the previous year ended March 2025.

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