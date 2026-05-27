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Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Fermenta Biotech consolidated net profit declines 44.20% in the March 2026 quarter

Fermenta Biotech consolidated net profit declines 44.20% in the March 2026 quarter

Last Updated : May 27 2026 | 9:04 AM IST

Sales decline 13.06% to Rs 121.58 crore

Net profit of Fermenta Biotech declined 44.20% to Rs 19.19 crore in the quarter ended March 2026 as against Rs 34.39 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2025. Sales declined 13.06% to Rs 121.58 crore in the quarter ended March 2026 as against Rs 139.85 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2025.

For the full year,net profit declined 6.62% to Rs 71.77 crore in the year ended March 2026 as against Rs 76.86 crore during the previous year ended March 2025. Sales rose 11.92% to Rs 525.43 crore in the year ended March 2026 as against Rs 469.48 crore during the previous year ended March 2025.

 
ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2026Mar. 2025% Var.Mar. 2026Mar. 2025% Var.Sales121.58139.85 -13 525.43469.48 12 OPM %16.4526.42 -19.0023.39 - PBDT22.2537.85 -41 110.68107.43 3 PBT17.1431.98 -46 88.9883.21 7 NP19.1934.39 -44 71.7776.86 -7

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First Published: May 27 2026 | 9:04 AM IST

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