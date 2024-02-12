Sensex (    %)
                        
Fermenta Biotech reports consolidated net profit of Rs 9.85 crore in the December 2023 quarter

Last Updated : Feb 12 2024 | 3:32 PM IST
Sales rise 80.40% to Rs 98.97 crore
Net profit of Fermenta Biotech reported to Rs 9.85 crore in the quarter ended December 2023 as against net loss of Rs 37.39 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2022. Sales rose 80.40% to Rs 98.97 crore in the quarter ended December 2023 as against Rs 54.86 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2022. ParticularsQuarter EndedDec. 2023Dec. 2022% Var.Sales98.9754.86 80 OPM %25.38-17.90 -PBDT22.46-14.96 LP PBT16.07-21.29 LP NP9.85-37.39 LP
First Published: Feb 12 2024 | 3:17 PM IST

