Fermenta Biotech soars after FSSAI approves plant-based Vitamin D3 ingredient

Fermenta Biotech surged 13.08% to Rs 387.85 after the company announced that its plant-based Vitamin D3 (Cholecalciferol), marketed under the brand VITADEE Green, has received FSSAI approval.

The approval enables Indian food and supplement manufacturers to use VITADEE Green in fortified foods, beverages, dietary supplements and nutraceutical products.

The company said the approval opens up India's large consumer market for its plant-based Vitamin D3 solution and reinforces its position in science-backed Vitamin D3 products. Fermenta added that the product is protected by an Indian process patent and is developed and manufactured in India.

Managing director Prashant Nagre said the approval will allow the company to address the country's widespread Vitamin D deficiency by offering a sustainable, scalable and affordable plant-based Vitamin D3 solution. He added that VITADEE Green supports the government's "Make in India" initiative by providing a domestically manufactured alternative for Indian formulators.

Fermenta Biotech said the approval also provides vegetarian consumers with access to a plant-based Vitamin D3 option and supports the broader objective of addressing Vitamin D deficiency through food fortification.

Fermenta Biotech manufactures nutritional ingredients, active pharmaceutical ingredients (APIs), intermediates and nutritional premixes, while also offering green chemistry and environmental solutions. The company operates manufacturing facilities in Himachal Pradesh, Gujarat and Andhra Pradesh, supported by an R&D centre in Thane, and serves more than 400 customers across over 60 countries.

On a consolidated basis, Fermenta Biotech's net profit declined 44.20% to Rs 19.19 crore while net sales declined 13.06% to Rs 121.58 crore in Q4 March 2026 over Q4 March 2025.

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