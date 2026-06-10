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Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Fertiliser stocks gain on reports of higher subsidy support amid rising global prices

Fertiliser stocks gain on reports of higher subsidy support amid rising global prices

Last Updated : Jun 10 2026 | 12:51 PM IST

Shares of fertiliser companies advanced on Wednesday after reports suggested that the Centre may increase fertiliser subsidies this fiscal year to cushion the impact of rising global prices linked to escalating tensions in West Asia.

Fertilisers and Chemicals Travancore (FACT) jumped 2.93%, National Fertilizers gained 2.42%, Zuari Agro Chemicals rose 2.07%, Shree Pushkar Chemicals advanced 1.22%, Gujarat State Fertilizers & Chemicals (GSFC) climbed 0.98%, while Rashtriya Chemicals and Fertilizers (RCF) added 0.83%.

According to media reports, the Department of Fertilisers has sought higher budgetary support as the conflict involving Iran pushes up global prices of fertilisers, natural gas and energy products. The government is reportedly considering a substantial increase in subsidy allocations to shield farmers from higher input costs.

 

India remains heavily dependent on imports of key fertilisers such as urea and di-ammonium phosphate (DAP), as well as liquefied natural gas (LNG), a critical feedstock for domestic urea production. Any sustained rise in global energy prices could increase fertiliser production and import costs, putting pressure on subsidy requirements.

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First Published: Jun 10 2026 | 12:51 PM IST

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